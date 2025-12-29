Dhruv Jurel Century, Rinku Singh Fifty, and Shardul Thakur Bags Four — Full Roundup of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 3

After an action-packed first two rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, Round 3 has continued to deliver high-quality cricket. Here’s a full roundup of top moments and performances.

Dhruv Jurel leads with a century as Rinku Singh chips in with fifty

In the Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh match at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot, Dhruv Jurel played a brilliant knock in the first innings. He scored an unbeaten 160 off just 101 balls, hitting 15 fours and eight sixes, and batted at a strike rate of 158.42. In the previous match, he scored 67 against Chandigarh, and before that, he made 80 against Hyderabad. He has now scored 307 runs in three innings this season and is making a strong case for an ODI call up for the upcoming New Zealand series.

In the same match, Rinku Singh scored 63 off 67 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Rinku is also in good form. He scored an unbeaten 106 against Chandigarh in the previous match and 67 against Hyderabad before that. He has scored 236 runs in three innings so far.

Shardul Thakur bags four in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match between Chhattisgarh and Mumbai, captain Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets. He bowled five overs, conceded just 13 runs, and helped Mumbai bowl Chhattisgarh out for 142. Shardul has now taken eight wickets in three innings this season.

In the same match, Shams Mulani claimed a five wicket haul. He bowled 9.1 overs and gave away 31 runs.

