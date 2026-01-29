Dhruv Jurel Scores Fighting 96, Mohammed Siraj Four Wickets – Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Round 7, Day 1.

Read full details from Round 7, Day 1 of Ranji Trophy.

The final league stage round of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 saw numerous top performers shine. Here’s a full roundup of Ranji Trophy Round 7, Day 1.

Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 96

Dhruv Jurel played brilliantly in the Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh fixture. He scored a valiant 96 in 122 deliveries, including 11 boundaries, when no other batter supported him.

Jurel scored 40.50% of the team’s runs alone and helped his side post a fighting 237 in the first innings. The next best scorer was Shivam Mavi, with 47, and no other batter could even cross 20.

Abhijeet Garg and Emanjot Singh Chahal shine for Punjab

While big guns failed for Punjab against Karnataka, Abhijeet Garg and Emanjot Singh Chahal were among the shining players. Abhijeet scored 81 runs in 133 deliveries, with eight boundaries and two maximums.

Meanwhile, Emanjot has been unbeaten on 77 in 134 deliveries, including eight fours and a six. His knock ensured Punjab were on a good 303/9 in the first innings despite losing wickets throughout.

Sanat Sangwan notches up a magnificent ton for Delhi

Delhi were again in trouble against Mumbai, but Sanat Sangwan was brilliant as an opener. He accumulated 118 runs in 218 deliveries, comprising 11 boundaries and two maximums.

He scored 53.39% of the team’s runs alone during this knock. Sanat couldn’t have stepped up at a better time, for Delhi needed it more than ever against a strong Mumbai outfit.

Harsh Dubey takes six wickets

Harsh Dubey weaved his magic again against Uttar Pradesh. He bowled a fabulous spell, taking six wickets for 63 runs to help Vidarbha remain on top.

He dismissed all big batters, like Aryan Juyal and Dhruv Jurel, to leave UP reeling. Dubey has been a consistent performer with the ball, and this spell was again a reminder of how good he can be.

Rajvardhan Hangergekar takes five-wicket haul

In the Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra fixture, Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowled a magnificent spell to register a five-wicket haul. He took five wickets for 44 runs in 14 overs to bundle Madhya Pradesh on just 187 on the opening day.

Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat take four wickets

Playing for Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj bowled a fantastic spell against Chhattisgarh. He took four wickets for 56 runs in 17 overs, dismissing batters like Sanjeet Desai and Vikalp Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat stepped up for Saurashtra again. He registered a spell of 4/44 against Chandigarh to bundle the opponent on a mere 136 in the first innings.

Abhimayu Easwaran, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh fail

Bengal captain Abhimnayu Easwaran was among many batters to fail on Day 1. He could only score 26 runs and was dismissed by Tanmay Baloda.

Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh also failed to create an impact for Punjab in Ranji Trophy Round 7. While Prabhsimran was out on 5, Anmolpreet registered a golden duck against Karnataka.

Prithvi Shaw and Rajat Patidar depart cheaply

While Rajvardhan Hangargekar delivered with the ball, Prithvi Shaw and Rajat Patidar registered low scores in Ranji Trophy. Shaw scored 14, while Patidar departed on 2.

