‘Don’t Let Him Bowl Full Quota’ – Fans React as Varun Chakravarthy Finishes With Third-most Expensive Spell in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

Varun Chakravarthy is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India’s spin wizard Varun Chakravarthy has endured a rare off day in the team’s first clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. But despite conceding nearly 12 runs per over in the IND vs SA fixture, his breakthrough to send back the Proteas’ big hitter David Miller might have proved to be the match-turning moment.

Varun Chakravarthy Enters Record Books During a Forgettable Outing in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

South Africa seemed to have cracked the code for the mystery spinner, who had previously troubled multiple batters in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Specifically the youngsters Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, alongside an experienced Miller, took on Chakravarthy and amassed four boundaries and three sixes off the bowler.

Notably, his second-most expensive spell had also come on the same ground during the final T20I of the IND vs SA series in December 2025, conceding a total of 53 runs. However, on a night when Varun Chakravarthy returned with the figure of 4-0-47-1, the spinner still managed to etch his name on the record books.

His solitary dismissal of Miller not only pulled back the game for the Men in Blue but also helped him surpass Arshdeep Singh to hold the record for the most consecutive innings snaring at least a wicket in T20Is for India. But his rare dismal outing didn’t escape the fans’ attention.

And this is what Happens when You don’t let your Main No 1 T20I bowler VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY to Bowl His full Quota in every match that too of a #T20WorldCup 🙂

You don’t just bring the Confidence down of a Bowler but also built Unnecessary Pressure in His Mind. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/LBCRPI5fv3 — Knight Riders Army (@KKRMumbai) February 22, 2026

Varun Chakravarthy leaking runs is very rare — catspaglu (@pleasemyobbro) February 22, 2026

The most shocking part of the evening is indeed Varun Chakravarthy’s figures. Usually the "strangle-hold" specialist, he struggled with his lengths tonight, going for over 12 an over as Dewald Brevis repeatedly picked his variations from the hand. — KingMaker (@Whomujtaba1) February 22, 2026

🚨 Most expensive spells of Varun Chakravarthy in T20I cricket:-



54/2 vs South Africa (Centurion)

53/2 vs South Africa (Ahemdabad)

47/1 vs South Africa (Today)

42/2 vs South Africa (Johannesburg)



His all 4 most expensive spells came against South Africa in T20I cricket.



South… pic.twitter.com/BscAfDGe5q — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) February 22, 2026

Good that Varun Chakravarthy had his off day today. If it had to happen, better now than in a semifinal or final. He's the kind of player who learns fast and comes back sharper when it actually matters.



As for this game, despite Miller playing a great inning, it's very much in… pic.twitter.com/XCoDmzMyDj — Aaraam Pasand (@aaraam_pasand) February 22, 2026

Varun Chakravarthy – middle-overs rock all tournament long. Tonight SA turned the heat up and pushed India into unknown territory. 187/7 on the board. Game very much alive! 🇮🇳🔥 #INDvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LyHclQrpSp — Vijay Gupta (@foryouvjg) February 22, 2026

South Africa have clearly done their homework right from Varun Chakravarthy to Abhishek Sharma and have executed it to perfection. #India vs South Africa #T20 World Cup #Super 8 #cricket — YourDesiGirlNextDoor (@YourRawDesiGirl) February 22, 2026

However, another defeat in the remaining two Super Eight matches could cost them a place in the semi-finals. But following a thrashing defeat against South Africa to start off their T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights, the defending champions would now look to be back on track in the next fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will next take on Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai, who have already recorded two major upsets by defeating Australia and the co-hosts Sri Lanka in the league stage of the tournament.

