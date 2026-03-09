Former India All-rounder Defends Constant Experimentation From Gautam Gambhir After T20 World Cup 2026 Success

The T20 World Cup 2026 is the second ICC title for head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has often been critisised by the fans and experts for his multiple experimentations in the team line-up since taking over the duties from Rahul Dravid. But former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has credited him for all the tactical game plans following a dominating win in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Irfan Pathan Applauds Gautam Gambhir After India’s Title Defence in T20 World Cup 2026

The member of the inaugural T20 World Cup-winning team took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge the head coach’s efforts. He emphasised how Gambhir’s continuous strategic moves and changes helped build an indomitable Indian side in the shortest format of the game.

“Gautam Gambhir deserves huge credit. He faced plenty of criticism while planning for this World Cup, but he stuck to his process and kept experimenting until he found the right combination. He stayed fully involved from the outset, constantly supporting the Indian captain during tough moments and helping keep the team together,” he wrote on X.

Besides applauding the former batter’s perseverance to stick to his process despite being under the scrutiny, Irfan also praised him for his gesture of crediting the former coach and selector.

“And when the time came, he showed great character by crediting Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid for their contributions to Indian cricket. That says a lot about the kind of person he is, his heart is in the right place as always,” added the former player.

Irfan Pathan on India’s Flexible Batting Order

The former all-rounder decoded how Gambhir built a formidable but flexible batting order, capable of delivering 250-plus scores in consecutive high-pressure knock-out fixtures. From demoting Tilak Varma to the lower-middle order to playing Shivam Dube according to the match situation, it was the head coach’s plans that helped the Men in Blue to perfectly adapt to the fearless approach of the 20-over format.

“Before the World Cup, they trusted a clear process, preparing players to bat in different positions and adapt to any situation. Tilak batting from 3 to 6. Shivam floating between 4–7 and Ishan moving from opener to No.3 and still performing ,that flexibility made the difference,” noted Irfan.

However, India are currently the most successful team in T20 World Cup history after claiming their third silverware with a massive 96-run victory over New Zealand. Notably, this is also their third successive title in the last four ICC events, following two unbeaten triumphant campaigns in the previous edition of the T20 championship and the Champions Trophy.

