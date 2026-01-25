Former India Batter Highlights Threat to Sanju Samson Spot in T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XI

Sanju Samson is continuing an inconsistent run ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

With just days to go for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, former World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned the consistency of Sanju Samson. The debate spurred after the star Indian wicketkeeper-batter failed to capitalise on the dropped chance and got dismissed for a low score in the second India vs New Zealand T20I.

T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XI Spot of Sanju Samson Under Threat

The 1983 World Cup winner discussed India’s combination for the upcoming ICC championship, as Tilak Varma is set to join the team following his abdomen injury. Srikkanth noted how the repeated low-scoring returns and lack of consistency might cost Samson a place in the defending champions’ T20 World Cup 2026 lineup.

“What will you do when Tilak returns? Does Sanju Samson go out? Sanju is under pressure. He is looking desperate. When he was dropped once, he should have just taken a single. The mistake he did was he went after the bowling rather than giving strike to Abhishek,” stated Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

The former batter also emphasised how Ishan Kishan’s smashing return with an explosive, match-winning 76-run knock increases the uncertainty of his spot in the batting order. The gloveman is coming off a destructive form in the domestic circuit and has also replicated a similar show while donning the Indian blue.

“Now he knows Ishan is scoring and is also a wicketkeeper, so that is going to put pressure on him. Now Gill can ask what he did, Shreyas is sitting out. The competition is so huge,” he added.

Sanju Samson’s Struggle for Consistency Continues

The gloveman is known for smacking some whirlwind knocks at the top but has often struggled to maintain his consistency. Though Samson was tried in different batting positions for the last few months, the usual opener is yet to grab the opportunity, following ex-vice captain Shubman Gill’s snub from the side.

Previously, the 31-year-old also had an average Asia Cup campaign, scoring only 132 runs in seven matches at a below-par strike rate of 124.52. Samson had amassed a brisk 22-ball 37 in his solitary appearance against South Africa but couldn’t carry on the form in the subsequent fixtures.

Notably, the batter has managed to hit only one half-century in his last 12 innings in the format. It came against Oman in the subcontinental 20-over league. With the presence of another opener-keeper option in the form of Kishan, the management might opt to promote him a spot while playing Tilak at No. 3 in the forthcoming matches.

“Sanju Samson’s consistency is definitely questionable. If you look at his track record, he will score in one game, then again in few games he wont. That is of no use. I understand his batting positions have been changing. But you have to utilise you chances,” opined Srikkanth.

