Former India Selector Shreds Yashasvi Jaiswal Omission from T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Defends Shubman Gill Exclusion

Jaiswal, who has recently hit a ton in the SMAT, last played in a T20I in July 2024.

Former Team India selector Dilip Vengsarkar has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for leaving out Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Dilip Vengsarkar on Snubbing Yashasvi Jaiswal for T20 World Cup 2026

He has opined that Jaiswal should have earned the call before Ishan Kishan, pointing to his previous exclusions from the major assignments, including the ICC Champions Trophy and ACC Asia Cup.

Notably, the 23-year-old has displayed sheer domination in all three formats of the game so far. His limited-over stats include 1,619 runs across three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, 894 runs while donning the Indian blue, and some stellar outings in the domestic cricket.

“It is unfortunate that Yashasvi is being left out time and again for no fault of his. He has been in tremendous form across all formats of the game and I don’t know what else he has to do to get into the team,” he stressed to PTI.

But despite his continued consistency, Jaiswal is restricted to representing India only in the Tests. The opener has proved his adaptability numerous times, which also includes the latest 50-over ton against South Africa. But it is noteworthy that the hundred came while replacing skipper Gill due to his neck injury, as the batter could not manage a single opportunity in the format since his debut in early 2025.

“You are bound to lose confidence if you are made to feel that you are not required in one format. It will affect his confidence and this game is all about confidence. Nobody should leave a match winner out of the team,” stated Vengsarkar.

ALSO READ:

Vengsarkar Backs Move to Drop Vice Captain Shubman Gill

Though he has contradicted the selection panel’s decision to pick Kishan over Jaiswal, Venkarsarkar has backed dropping Gill for the forthcoming mega T20 event. Earlier, the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain had enjoyed great form in the IPL 2025, notching up 650 runs, laced with six half-centuries.

But the 26-year-old managed to cross the 40-run mark only twice since making a comeback in the shortest format during India’s victorious Asia Cup 2025 campaign. Moreover, his underwhelming stats in the format recorded five single-digit returns in the last 15 appearances, with the T20 World Cup less than two months away on home soil.

“They are all excellent players but I am with selection committee when they judge players on basis of current form and fitness. Current form does play an important role in context of selection. If you ask whom I would have picked instead of Gill, my choice would have been Jaiswal,” noted the former player.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.