Former Pakistan Pacer Draws Comparison Between Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub After Three Ducks in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir compares Abhishek Sharma with Saim Ayub after the Indian batter registered three ducks in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the match against the Netherlands, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a three ball duck. In the T20 World Cup 2026, the world No.1 batter has not scored a single run yet.

Mohammad Amir Points Out Technical Weaknesses in Saim Ayub and Abhishek Sharma

Before the India vs Pakistan match, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir had called Abhishek Sharma just a slogger. After the India vs Netherlands game, he compared him with Saim Ayub.

Amir said Saim had similar issues early in his career, as bowlers targeted his weakness outside the off stump. He added that Abhishek also looks to attack every ball, but in big matches, that approach does not always work. According to Amir, international cricket quickly exposes a batter’s weaknesses.

“Saim had the same issue when he came to play the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl at the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide,” Amir said.

“Same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit. But at the bigger stages, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). International cricket will expose you,” he added.

"When Saim came into the PSL, he was hitting no look shots & nobody knew his weakness. Now, on 3rd or 4th stump, he can’t decide what to do. Same for Abhishek, he wants every ball in the slot." pic.twitter.com/zOeIV3OKtH — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 18, 2026

Abhishek Sharma Registers Five Ducks in Last Seven T20Is

Abhishek Sharma was suffering from an upset stomach and high fever during the first match of the tournament. He missed the game against Namibia and later returned for the Pakistan match. However, he has not been able to find his form yet like he did in 2025. He has now registered five ducks in his last seven T20I innings. The pressure is building, and it is clearly visible.

Given his style of play, he may again look to hit a boundary from the first ball, which has worked for him most of the time. The fans and the team management also know that he has been a match winner for them since the start of 2025.

Last year, he was India’s top scorer in T20Is, with 859 runs in 21 innings at an average of 42.95 and a strike rate of 193.46. India will hope that he returns to form in the Super 8 stage, as they know that if he gets going, he can change the course of the game with his batting.

