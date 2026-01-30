What Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule? Full Dates, Venues, Fixtures, and Match Timings

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA.

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on February 7. The 10th edition of the tournament will be jointly hosted by the two-time champions, India, and the 2014 winners, Sri Lanka.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the league, divided into four groups. They are — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States of America (USA), West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

Notably, the top two sides from each group will advance to the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights, followed by two semi-finals, before the ultimate clash on March 8 to clinch the coveted silverware.

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D India Australia England South Africa USA Sri Lanka West Indies New Zealand Namibia Zimbabwe Bangladesh Afghanistan Netherlands Ireland Italy Canada Pakistan Oman Nepal UAE

India Will Look to Retain Glory in T20 World Cup 2026

The reigning champions, India, the West Indies, and England, are the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, winning the title two times each. The Men in Blue would aim to go one step further this edition, clinching their third trophy on home soil.

Previously, they had displayed a dominant show to claim the T20 World Cup 2024 with a nine-match unbeaten streak. The inaugural edition champions are the only side to register the remarkable feat. Since then, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have carried on a similar blistering form in the format, winning all of their seven bilateral series so far, alongside another unbeaten, triumphant outing in the Asia Cup 2025.

They will kickstart the upcoming edition as the favourites to win the T20 championship. However, no other team has been able to win the trophy in successive editions of the league so far.

India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, and Washington Sundar.

India Schedule For T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

DATE MATCH VENUE TIME (IST) February 7 India vs USA Mumbai 7:00 PM February 12 India vs Namibia Delhi 7:00 PM February 15 India vs Pakistan Colombo 7:00 PM February 18 India vs Netherlands Ahmedabad 7:00 PM

The schedule for Super Eights, Semi-finals, and Final is yet to be confirmed.

