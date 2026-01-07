India Youngster Picked As Next Test Batting Great by Mark Waugh

In 2024, he reached his career-best ranking in red ball format.

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh has named 24-year-old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as a player who can become a great Test batter in the future. He shared his view during a discussion at the fifth Ashes 2025 Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mark Waugh Picks Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Next Big Test Star

When asked to pick the next big Test star, Waugh mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook and Rachin Ravindra, but finally chose the Indian youngster.

Waugh said Jaiswal has shown special talent at a young age and has already played some outstanding innings in Test cricket. He feels the young batter has the ability to join the top group of Test players in the coming years.

“Well, I reckon there’s three in the running. There’s Jaiswal, and there’s (Harry) Brook and (Rachin) Ravindra from New Zealand. I’m going with Jaiswal,” Waugh said in a video shared by Kayo Sports.

“24 years of age, he’s (Jaiswal) already got a double hundred and averages just under 50. Look at him. Brilliant player, so that’s my pick, the young Indian,” he added.

Since making his Test debut for India against the West Indies on July 12, 2023, Jaiswal has played 28 matches and 53 innings, scoring 2511 runs at an average of 49.23. He has already scored seven centuries and 13 half-centuries in the five-day format. In 2024, he reached his career-best ranking of No.2 after scoring 1478 runs at an average of 54.7.

Michael Vaughan Sees Harry Brook as an All Format Star in the Making

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked Harry Brook as a player who could become one of the best batters in the world. Brook has played 34 Test matches so far, scoring 3052 runs at an average of 54.50, including 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries. He is currently ranked No.2 in the Test rankings.

Vaughan believes Brook has the potential to succeed in all three formats of the game. In 2025, Brook scored 771 runs in 10 matches at an average of 45.35, and in 2024, he scored 1100 runs at an average of 55.00.

“Harry Brook is the next one that we’re going to be talking about,” Vaughan said.

He’s already played many in his career so far. White-ball cricket, red-ball cricket. He’s an all-format player, and he’s box office,” he added.

Interestingly, both of them did not pick Shubman Gill, even though he finished 2025 as the leading run scorer in Tests with 983 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.21.

