Mahipal Lomror Century, Shahbaz Ahmed Six-Fer Make Headlines — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7, Day 3

This is the final round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 league matches.

Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 has featured exciting matches, with a few already becoming cliffhangers due to standout individual performances on Saturday, January 31. After an interesting Day 2, here are the players who have made crucial contributions in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 7, Day 3.

Mahipal Lomror Rescues Rajasthan After Early Stumbles

After falling behind by 181 runs in the first innings in the Rajasthan vs Puducherry Ranji Trophy 2025-26 clash, Rajasthan needed a strong batting response. The openers started well with a 75-run partnership, but two quick wickets left Rajasthan in trouble at 77/2. Mahipal Lomror then steadied the innings with a confident and controlled knock. He remained unbeaten on 102 off 131 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Anshul Kamboj Four-For Revives Hopes of Haryana

In the Haryana vs Bengal clash, Bengal seemed to take control after bowling out Haryana for just 100 in response to their 190. However, Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj changed the game with a key spell in Ranji Trophy 2025-26, round 7. Kamboj took 4 wickets for 41 runs, sparking a Bengal collapse and dismissing them for 200. This reopened the contest and gave Haryana a chance to push for victory.

Shahbaz Ahmed Strikes Again to Dent Haryana Chase

While chasing a tough target of 294, Haryana’s innings stumbled early thanks to Bengal spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who once again rose to the challenge. After his five-wicket haul in the first innings in the Haryana vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2025-26 clash, Shahbaz continued his fine form with another effective spell, taking 6 wickets for 38 runs to leave Haryana at 104/8. His all-round performance kept Bengal firmly in the game despite their earlier struggles.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Keeps Maharashtra Alive with Four Wickets

After a significant batting collapse in the first innings, Maharashtra needed a strong performance with the ball to stay competitive against Madhya Pradesh. All-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh stepped up at a crucial time, claiming 5 wickets for 72 in Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 clash, preventing them from taking a massive lead.

Vijay Shankar Gritty Century Anchors Tripura Reply

In response to Gujarat’s formidable score of 352, Tripura needed a strong batting effort to stay in the game. Veteran all-rounder Vijay Shankar led by example, converting his half-century made on Day 2 into an impressive century, smashing 141 off 234 balls in the Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy 2025-26 clash.

