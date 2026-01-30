KL Rahul Notches Fifty, Kumar Kartikeya Bags Six-Wicket Haul — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7, Day 2

This is the final round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 league matches.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7 saw bowlers dominating across venues, while a few batters also made statements, keeping several matches closely contested. Here’s a close look at the top performers on Day 2 of the last round of the league stages in the domestic tourney.

KL Rahul Anchors Karnataka with Composed Half-Century

Taking advantage of a break from international cricket, KL Rahul returned to duty for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 and played a steady innings at the top. Opening the batting, Rahul scored 59 off 87 balls, laced with nine fours. He formed a 102-run opening partnership with Mayank Agarwal, giving a strong start in the Punjab vs Karnataka match.

Kumar Kartikeya Rips Through Maharashtra Batting Lineup

After being bowled out for just 187 in their first innings, Madhya Pradesh needed a remarkable bowling effort to stay in the contest, and Kumar Kartikeya Singh provided just that. The chinaman spinner delivered a match-changing spell of six for 33 in 15.3 overs, tearing through the batting lineup in the Maharashtra vs Madhya Pradesh fixture. He dismissed Arshin Kulkarni, Niraj Joshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, S Nawale, and Jalaj Saxena, leaving the opposition at 179 and giving MP an eight-run lead in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixture.

R Sai Kishore Keeps Tamil Nadu in the Hunt

Seasoned spinner R Sai Kishore took three wickets for 79, maintaining pressure in the Tamil Nadu vs Baroda match through long spells, highlighting his value as an all-rounder. His timely breakthroughs stopped Baroda from forming strong partnerships and kept the game well-balanced.

Shivam Mavi Leads UP Fightback with Bat and Ball

After Uttar Pradesh were all out for 237 in their first innings, the onus was on the bowlers. Shivam Mavi stepped up with an all-round performance in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. After scoring an important 47 runs from No.8, Mavi took a four-fer for 36 in Uttar Pradesh vs Vidarbha. He dismissed the top four batters, Aman Mokhade, Satyam Bhoyar, Rohit Binkar, and Samarth R, leaving Vidarbha at 64/4.

Akash Deep Sparks Bengal’s Bowling Revival

Bengal faced pressure after being bowled out for just 193, but Akash Deep ensured the bowlers responded strongly. Akash Deep provided an early blow, snaring a wicket on his very first ball, getting rid of Haryana captain Ankit Kumar. He followed that by dismissing Ashish Siwach in the next over. Bowling seven consecutive overs, Aakash Deep later dismissed Dheeru Singh, returning with three for 22 to put Haryana on the back foot.

Musheer Khan Steadies Mumbai After Early Top-Order Collapse

With Delhi bowled out for 221, Mumbai needed a good batting effort to take a first-innings lead in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. However, early setbacks left them struggling at 18/2, creating pressure on the middle order. Coming in at No.4, Musheer Khan first steadied the ship, scoring 57 off 114 balls, laced with seven fours, as Mumbai now find themselves in a better position, trailing by 101 runs with still six wickets in hand.

