Why Sarfaraz Khan And Co. Wore Face Masks During Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Clash?

Mumbai have already taken a 45-run lead at stumps on Day 2.

The Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Group D match at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday was clouded by air quality concerns. Several players were wearing face masks while playing due to pollution from nearby construction work.

Mumbai Players Wear Face Masks During Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Clash

Sarfaraz Khan, his younger brother Musheer Khan, and spinner Himanshu Singh were spotted wearing masks during the third session at the MCA BKC Ground on the opening day (January 29, 2026). Fielders near the boundary were especially affected, as the wind blew dust across the playing area.

Dust from a nearby construction site made the air visibly hazy, leading the players to take precautions as conditions became uncomfortable. According to the available data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was around 160, in the ‘unhealthy’ category. While pollution has been a constant issue in Mumbai in recent years, it is probably for the first time that players wore face masks during a competitive cricket match held in the city.

Pacer Mohit Avasthi later explained that the choice to wear masks was strictly precautionary and not the subject of any playful remarks.

“There wasn’t any banter about it. But new construction work is happening here, and because of that, the players were feeling the pollution and having breathing issues, so they put those on,” Avasthi said.

This unusual sight lasted about half an hour. The three players eventually took off their masks as the game continued. Despite the distraction, the match went on without interruption. As the domestic tourney moves towards its business end, ensuring the organisation of high-level matches at venues near ongoing infrastructure is an urgent concern.

Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights

After bowling out Delhi for a modest 221 runs, Mumbai also suffered a slight batting collapse in their first innings, dropping to 44 for three. However, Musheer Khan and captain Siddhesh Lad formed a solid partnership to bounce back from these early troubles. Musheer was out after scoring 57 runs, but Siddhesh continued to stitch a century, securing a first-innings lead. At stumps, Mumbai have a 45-run lead after putting 266/5 on the board.

