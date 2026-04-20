Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Recruit Handed One-Year Ban for Breaking PSL 2026 Contract

Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) as an injury replacement for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), has now faced a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026). Notably, Shanaka had gone unsold at the IPL 2026 auction last December but was picked up by Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2026.

However, with RR star Sam Curran getting ruled out for the season due to a groin injury, the Royals roped in Shanaka, who then decided to pull out of PSL. The decision has now prompted the PSL governing council to impose a ban.

Apart from Shanaka, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani too was fined for terminating his PSL 2026 contract to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026.

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