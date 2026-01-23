Sarfaraz Khan Brings Up Fifth First-Class Double Century, Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 66 – Full Round-Up Of Ranji Trophy Round 6, Day 2

Let's look at the top performances from Day 2 of Round 6 matches in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

After an eventful opening day of the second phase, multiple other stars have also put on a show in India’s elite red-ball tournament on Day 2 of the sixth round. Let’s take a glance at the top performances from the second day of the Round 6 matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Fifth First-Class Double Hundred

The spotlight continues to stay on the star Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as he has converted his overnight score of 142 to a magnificent 227 on the second day. The right-hander’s sublime innings in the Hyderabad vs Mumbai fixture marked his fifth double-ton in First-Class cricket.

After losing three wickets in quick succession, skipper Siddhesh Lad’s 104 alongside his stellar double-ton, has propelled Mumbai to 543/9. Backed by his continued domination in the format, Sarfaraz will hope for a return to the national Test side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 66 Against Goa

Ruturaj Gaikwad (66) led the team’s fightback with a gritty half-century in Maharashtra vs Goa. After folding the opposition for only 209 runs, openers Prithvi Shaw (13*) and Arshin Kulkarni (2*) had resumed the second day’s play for Maharashtra.

But all the top-order batters of the side, including captain Ankit Bawne, were dismissed for cheap returns, reducing the team to 210/5.

Harpreet Brar Continues Blazing Run With a Fifer

Following a stunning six-wicket haul on the opening day to bundle out Saurashtra for only 172 runs, Harpreet Brar once again dismissed half of the opposition’s batting order in the second innings of the game.

Previously, the side could not take advantage of a low total by Saurashtra in the first innings, as they were all out for 139. However, Punjab are currently at 41/1 and need to score 274 more runs to bag a crucial victory before the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

Railways’ Ravi Singh Top Scores With 98

Coming off a great Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 (VHT) campaign, Railways batter Ravi Singh also piled up a commendable 98 against Gujarat. The new recruit of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored 354 runs in five matches of the one-day league, averaging a brilliant 88.50.

Though he unfortunately missed out on a First-Class hundred, the wicketkeeper-batter’s crucial contribution helped the team to secure a 100-plus lead over the opponents. Earlier, Gujarat were folded for just 175 runs, as the Railways bowlers, Zubair Ali and Bhargav Merai, scalped three wickets each.

