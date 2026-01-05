Shreyas Iyer Takes Over Mumbai Captaincy After Shardul Thakur Ruled Out Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

He is selected in India squad for NZ ODIs as well.

A spleen injury during the Australia tour kept Shreyas Iyer out of the field for more than two months. However, the India batter will return to action and also take over the captaincy for the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai clash in Jaipur. This comes after regular skipper Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 due to an injury.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer was given conditional clearance by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to resume play. He was available for the Mumbai clash on January 6. Additionally, the middle-order batter was also added to India squad for the New Zealand ODIs starting on January 11.

If Shardul Thakur continues to be out of the 50-over tournament, it remains to be seen who will captain Mumbai once Iyer returns to international cricket.

This clash will also be Iyer’s first competitive match since he left the field in Sydney during the second ODI.

The pace bowler led Mumbai in their last match against Maharashtra on January 3. He returned wicketless at the cost of 25 runs. Overall, in VHT 2025-26, Thakur has 11 wickets from five games.

