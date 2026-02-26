Suryakumar Yadav Credits Video Analyst for Creating ‘Positivity’ for After Convincing Win in IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

The Indian team registered an emphatic 72-run win in the IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixture today (February 26) to keep their semifinal hopes alive. After a loss against the Proteas in their opening Supe 8 game, the Men in Blue scripted a stellar turnaround to blow away Zimbabwe across every department.

Speaking after the convincing victory, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed how a video from their analyst prior to the game had helped the players to get into a positive mindset after the Proteas loss.

SKY said at the post-match presentation ceremony, “Our video analyst had prepared a slide for all the batters and bowlers, highlighting what we’ve done well over the past year. We looked at that, took a lot of positivity from it, and came here with clarity.”

Speaking about the IND vs ZIM clash, put to bat first, the Indian team registered the second-highest total in a T20 World Cup by blasting 256/4 in 20 overs. Everyone who batted made contributions with Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30 balls) and Hardik Pandya (50* off 23 balls) registering respective fifties.

Hardik then impressed with the ball too, restricting the run flow and leaked only 21 runs from three overs, which subsequently earned him the Player of the Match award.

The Zimbabwe side put up a spirited fight, led by Brian Bennet’s unbeaten 97* but in the end, it was not enough as they finished on 184/6 in 20 overs and fell short of the target by 72 runs.

In the process, Zimbabwe suffered two consecutive defeats in the Super 8, having lost to West Indies previously, and have now been eliminated from the tournament.

On the other hand, India have setup a virtual knockout clash against West Indies on March 1 as both teams are currently on two points from two games, with the winner advancing to the semifinal alongside South Africa who are on four points with two wins.

