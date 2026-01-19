Top 10 Performers at Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025–26) ft. RCB, SRH stars

The list has two discarded MI stars too.

Vidarbha recently won their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26, defeating Saurashtra in the summit clash. Some India internationals as well as top domestic names played in the 50-over competition. There were some exceptional cricket played, with a few players stealing the spotlight with their impressive displays.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top 10 performers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Top performers of VHT 2025-26

Devdutt Padikkal

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has continued his fine form in the domestic circuit. After SMAT 2025, the left-hander repeated his heroics in the VHT 2025-26. Devdutt Padikkal finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy season as the second-highest run-scorer with 725 runs in nine games at an impeccable average of 90.62, which comprises a stunning four centuries and two fifties.

Zeeshan Ansari

The Sunrisers Hyderabad young spinner was among the leading wicket-takers in VHT 2025-26, finishing as the third-highest with a tally of 21 scalps from eight innings. It also includes two four-wicket hauls. Retained by SRH for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, the franchise will be happy with the youngster’s performance after a promising debut in the last edition.

Aman Mokhade

The Vidarbha opener enjoyed a breakout campaign and played a key role in their maiden title win. He finished as the top scorer of the VHT 2025-26 with 814 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 90.44 and hitting an incredible five tons and a fifty. Coming through the ranks of Vidarbha U19 and now delivering for the senior team, Aman Mokhade also had a promising campaign in SMAT too.

Harvik Desai

Released by Mumbai Indians, the Saurashtra batter put up a tremendous batting show in the VHT 2025-26. Not shortlisted for the IPL 2026 auction too, Harvik Desai gave his reply with the bat, accumulating 581 runs in 10 games to finish as the third-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Of his three tons and thee fifties, his highlight knocks were the unbeaten 100* in the quarter-final against UP, followed by a fifty in the semis against Punjab to help his side qualify for the final.

Satyanarayana Raju

Another player released by MI before the IPL 2026 auction, Satyanarayana Raju, is making quite some noise in the domestic circuit with his fiery bowling. After finishing as the top wicket-taker for Andhra Pradesh in SMAT with 16 scalps from 10 games and a best figure of 4/26, he did an encore in the VHT 2025-26. He returned as the second-best bowler with 21 wickets in seven games, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul.

Dhruv Jurel

The India wicketkeeper-batter, who has mostly been used as a backup for Rishabh Pant in Tests, showcased his white-ball prowess in the VHT 2025-26. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer played a key role in his side’s run to the QF, leading his side’s scoring and finishing as the fifth-highest scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 558 runs in seven games, with a highest score of 160 not out. Jurel averaged 93 and finished the tournament with two centuries and four fifties.

Ramakrishna Ghosh

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder, who is yet to make his IPL debut, made a strong case to make that happen in 2026 with some stellar performances in the recent VHT edition. He delivered across departments, scoring 225 runs with the bat at 45 with two fifties while taking 17 wickets with the ball, which includes a seven-wicket haul.

Rinku Singh

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player who was in blistering form in VHT 2025-26 is Rinku Singh. Part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, he is gearing up for the ICC event with some stellar outings in the domestic 50-over tournament. He slammed 421 runs in eight innings at an outstanding average of 105.25 with a century and three fifties to his name.

Yash Thakur

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer is currently enjoying a sublime form in the domestic circuit. He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in SMAT 2025-26 with 18 wickets from seven games. He carried on his momentum to finish at the same place in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 wickets from nine innings.

Prince Yadav

The final name on the list is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Prince Yadav, for his consistent wicket-taking skills. He finished the 50-over tournament with 18 wickets from eight games, while also maintaining a tidy economy of 5.16.

