Washington Sundar Engages In Heated Exchange With David Miller During IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash [WATCH]

The last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, have avenged their defeat in the final by outclassing India in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. But amidst the fiery action, Washington Sundar and David Miller had found themselves in a heated conversation during the IND vs SA fixture tonight in Ahmedabad.

As explained by the commentators, the Proteas’ batter was seen leaving the crease early, and Sundar was visibly annoyed by his action, which led to an animated exchange between the players.

Watch the video here:

Heated Words Exchanged Between Miller And Washington Sundar 🌶️



Both are usually the calmest on the field, but this time even they couldn’t keep their cool 🔥



pic.twitter.com/QxsFiBhXkp — CricketSanctum (@SanctumCricket) February 22, 2026

David Miller Starred With an Explosive 63 in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

After losing three quick wickets under four overs, Miller’s counter-attacking knock of 63 propelled South Africa’s total to a formidable score of 187/7. His 97-run partnership with Dewald Brevis came off only 51 deliveries, shifting the momentum entirely on the Proteas’ favour.

More to follow…

ALSO READ:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.