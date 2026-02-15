India have guaranteed qualification to the Super 8s stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 following their latest win in the IND vs PAK contest. This now raises the question – Which Teams Will India Face in Super 8 Stage of T20 World Cup 2026?

Which Teams Will India Face in Super 8 Stage of T20 World Cup 2026?

Although India have one more group-match yet to be played against the Netherlands on February 18, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side has already advanced to the Super 8s, courtesy of six points from three straight wins in the tournament. Let’s now check Which Teams Will India Face in Super 8 Stage of T20 World Cup 2026?

The Super 8 will be divided into two groups of four and will be formed according to the seedings of the top sides in the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2026 seedings

X1 IND Y1 ENG X2 AUS Y2 NZ X3 WI Y3 PAK X4 SA Y4 SL

(**Note – In case any of the seeded teams fail to progress to Super 8, the team replacing them will take the position)

According to the seedings, India will be clubbed in Super 8 Group A alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Australia. Notably, South Africa and West Indies are at the top of their respective groups and have guaranteed qualification with six points from their first three matches.

Australia, however, are in a precarious situation, after suffering a historic loss to Zimbabwe. The Aussies will now need to win both their remaining games against Sri Lanka and Oman by good margins to boost their NRR while one win in their remaining two fixtures against Ireland and Sri Lanka can put Zimbabwe in a strong position to qualify ahead of the former World Champions.

India Super 8 Fixtures T20 World Cup 2026

vs X4 (South Africa) Feb 22, Ahmedabad

vs X2 (Australia/Zimbabwe), Feb 26, Chennai

vs X3 (West Indies), Mar 1, Kolkata

