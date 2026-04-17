Nitish Kumar Reddy Makes Key Change to His Bowling Technique for SRH in IPL 2026

Nitish Kumar Reddy has made a key change to his bowling technique for SRH in IPL 2026.

So far in the five matches he has played, he has been bowling quicker than before and has been ready to bowl at any stage of the innings.

Nitish Kumar Reddy works on run-up to gain more pace

Speaking in an interview with TOI, Nitish Kumar Reddy said that he has made a small change in his bowling. Earlier, his run-up was a bit slow, so he worked on making it faster while running in to bowl. He made this change after getting advice from Steffan, the founder of PaceLab.

Since then, Nitish has quickened his run-up and now looks to carry more speed into the crease while bowling.

“I have worked a little on increasing my run-up speed. My previous running style was a bit slow; I wanted to increase my speed because Steffan Jones (founder of PaceLab) told me that l’m a hip-dominant bowler and those types of bowlers need to be fast at the delivery point. So that’s what he told me, which is why we made the run-up quicker and faster in the crease,” Nitish said.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy steps up as a key all-rounder for SRH in IPL 2026

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been doing well so far in IPL 2026. He has scored 124 runs at an average of 31.00 with a strike rate of 161.03. He has also taken two wickets. Nitish scored a half century against Lucknow Super Giants and delivered a match winning performance by scoring 39 runs and taking 2/17. He also won the Player of the Match award.

After a disappointing IPL 2025, the all rounder has found his form this season and is ready to do whatever the team needs. Nitish said that being an all rounder is not easy because he has to be prepared for any situation.

“IPL is really helping me play different roles because my role isn’t fixed. Playing at No.4, 5, 6… anywhere i can! I am ready to do whatever management requires. Regarding bowling, I really wanted the challenge of using the new ball, bowling in the middle overs, and bowling in the slog overs so that I have already experienced these situations and am ready whenever the time comes,” he added.

It is not only good news for Sunrisers Hyderabad that he is getting back to form, but also for India, as he could play an important role for them in all three formats.

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