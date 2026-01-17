Why Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Be Unavailable for Remaining Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Matches

Mumbai will miss two of their star batters, Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal, for the forthcoming fixtures of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The elite red-ball tournament of India will resume on January 22.

Why Will Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Play in Ranji Trophy 2025-26?

As per the reports, they will miss participating in the remaining Ranji matches for the team. While former Mumbai captain Rahane will not be playing due to some personal reasons, the reason behind Jaiswal’s absence is yet to be known.

“Both Rahane and Jaiswal are not available for the remaining two matches of the Ranji Trophy season. Rahane will not be available due to personal reasons,” stated an MCA official to PTI.

However, Mumbai is currently placed at the top of the Elite group D with three wins and two draws in five fixtures. The side is also the most successful team in the tournament’s history, with a total of 42 titles to their name.

Mumbai will resume the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 against Hyderabad. The match will be followed by a clash against Delhi at home, starting on January 29, before heading towards the knockouts.

