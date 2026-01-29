Why Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Not Playing in Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Clash

Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not been included in the playing XI for the Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025–26 match due to injuries.

Why Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Not Playing in Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Fixture

Rishabh Pant of Delhi has been sidelined with a side strain, which he suffered during net practice before the first ODI against New Zealand in Baroda on January 11.

According to TOI, Yashasvi Jaiswal of Mumbai recently underwent an endoscopy after suffering from stomach pain. He could be available for the Ranji Trophy quarter-final.

“It’s a problem which has persisted with him since he was hospitalised after Mumbai’s last game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Pune, where he was afflicted by a severe bout of food poisoning,” a source informed TOI.

Playing XIs for Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy

Mumbai: Akhil Herwadkar, Akash Anand(w), Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi.

Delhi: Sanat Sangwan, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja(c), Sumit Mathur, Pranav Rajvanshi(w), Rahul Dagar, Aryan Rana, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Through to Quarter-Finals, Delhi Out of Contention

In the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Group A, Mumbai are at the top of the table with 30 points and a net run rate of +0.199. They have won four of their six matches and are unbeaten so far. Mumbai have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Delhi, on the other hand, are sixth in the table with nine points and a net run rate of -0.259. They have not won any of their six matches and have lost one. Even if Delhi beat Mumbai in this match, they will not be able to qualify for the quarter-finals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.