Yashasvi Jaiswal Return Date: When Will India Opener Be Back in Action After Suffering Acute Gastroenteritis?

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the last leg of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 group matches for Mumbai due to acute gastroenteritis, which first appeared as stomach cramps during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) match last December. While he returned to action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26) and was also named in the India ODI squad for the New Zealand series, his recent absence from the domestic red-ball cricket tournament raises the question when is Yashasvi Jaiswal return date?

The answer is simple. According to recent developments, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make a return for the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal, slated to start from February 6.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Return Date: What’s his current fitness status?

With a little more than a week available, the dynamic left-hander has been advised further evaluation after a recent consultation with a doctor. When the food-poisoning incident happened first, which led to gastroenteritis, he had to be taken to the hospital and also caused around 2kgs weight loss in him.

Nevertheless, his condition is improving but Yashasvi Jaiswal will need to continue his medication for another two weeks. He has, however, been cleared to start physical activity and his training from tomorrow (January 28).

When Will Yashasvi Jaiswal return for India?

India’s immediate next assignment will be their title defence in the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal did not make the cut in the India squad for the ICC event and will again feature for the Men in Blue when they host Afghanistan for an ODI series in June. The exact dates for the same are yet to be confirmed.

