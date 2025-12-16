Yashasvi Jaiswal Rushed to Hospital After Playing SMAT 2025 Match

In a recent setback, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had to be hospitalised after playing the Rajasthan vs Mumbai match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025). It is understood that Jaiswal was playing the fixture with stomach cramps which worsened in the aftermath of the contest, Indian Express confirmed.

The pain became unbearable and he was eventually rushed to the Aditya Birl hospital in Pune. He was given IV medication and taken for ultrasound and CT scan, following which doctors diagnosed Yashasvi Jaiswal with acute gastroenteritis. Given the current situation, the left-hander has been advised rest and medication, implying he will be forced to the sidelines for the immediate future.

When will Yashasvi Jaiswal return to action?

Luckily for Jaiswal and India, there is no immediate fixture lined where his services are required. The Men in Blue are currently playing a five-match T20I series against the Proteas which gets over on December 19 but Jaiswal is not a part of the short-format setup. He was previosuly a part of the Indian squad for the preceding ODI leg and the Test series against South Africa.

Jaiswal will next be needed when New Zealand visits India early next year for a white-ball series, starting with the three-match ODI leg from January 11. Given there is close to three-weeks time, it can be presumed Jaiswal will be fit for selection when the Kiwis visit. Given Jaiswal’s current predisposition, he should get better with a couple of weeks maximum but a confirmed update is yet to come.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal performance in SMAT 2025

Although Jaiswal isn’t a part of the Indian T20I setup, he made a strong statement with his performances in the SMAT 2025 with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up early next year in February.

In the three matches the 23-year-old played for Mumbai in SMAT 2025, he smashed 145 runs at an impressive average of 48.33, that also includes a blistering 48-ball century. With T20I vice captain Shubman Gill struggling with the bat since his return from neck injury, Jaiswal’s performance will definitely make a case in the mind of the selectors ahead of the ICC event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.