21-Year-Old LSG Hitter Could Be Key in Solving Lower Middle-order Woes in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will head into the IPL 2026 with a lot of positivity and enthusiasm as they aim for their maiden title. They have some promising names in the squad, and among them is Mukul Choudhary, who could have a huge role to play for the franchise.

The LSG IPL 2026 squad has multiple holes, which the management failed to address in the auction. They boast a formidable top four of Aiden Markram, Mitch Marsh, captain Rishabh Pant, and Nicholas Pooran. However, the lower middle-order could be a serious concern, much like last year.

Why Mukul Choudhary Could Be Key for LSG IPL 2026 Chances

Mukul Choudhary came in limelight ahead of the IPL 2026 auction through his performances in the domestic circuit. The scouts of multiple franchises had eyes on him, and it wasn’t a surprise there was a bidding tussle for him between Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and LSG. The Super Giants eventually won the battle against the Royals, acquiring the 21-year old for INR 2.60 crore.

We have previously discussed how LSG face a lower middle-order crisis that could cost them big in the coming season. Choudhary could have a key role to play in overcoming that along with Pooran.

The young batter had an excellent campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Rajasthan. Batting in the middle order, he made 210 runs from seven innings at an average of 42 while striking at 165.35. He smashed two half centuries in the competition.

Kya maarta hai 🥵 pic.twitter.com/gL8oWxe3CV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 20, 2026

Choudhary has been impressive in the Super Giants camp as well, showing his range of shots in the intra-squad practice match. There is a strong case to be made for him to start in the LSG playing XI or come in as an impact player.

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From what can be seen from the footage, Mukul Choudhary has a solid base, can generate good power behind his shots. He seems to be terrific at smashing good length and full length deliveries against pacers. He also has the ability to pick the spinners well.

Choudhary’s attributes make him one of the most exciting players to watch out for. How he fares against hard lengths could decide his fate as it is an important skill at this level.

Lucknow have Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed in the lower middle-order but they do not inspire much confidence. Their failure to bring in an overseas hard hitter has pushed them into a corner. Finishing is arguably the toughest batting role in white-ball cricket, and throwing a youngster in that role might not be a great idea. However, Choudhary has the talent to excel in this role, and LSG should back him come the IPL 2026 opener.

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