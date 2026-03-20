3 Players Who Could Be Jack Edwards Replacement for SRH in IPL 2026

With the IPL 2026 just around the corner, Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a big blow as their all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury. He was bought by the franchise for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. In the Big Bash League, while representing Sydney Sixers, he took 19 wickets.

SRH will now have to look for a replacement, as they do not have many options in the pacer all-rounder role. With a few more players doubtful due to fitness, the franchise will be looking to quickly find a solution for Edwards’ replacement.

Who could be Jack Edwards replacement for SRH in IPL 2026?

Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka could be one of the all-rounders that SRH might look at as a replacement for Jack Edwards. Shanaka, in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, scored two half-centuries. One of them came against Pakistan, where he played a brilliant knock of 76* off just 31 balls and almost took his team to victory.

He also picked up three wickets in the tournament. Overall, he has scored 1912 runs and taken 46 wickets in T20Is. He has previously played for Gujarat Titans in 2023. He is similar to Edwards, as he is a powerful lower-order batter and can also bowl medium pace.

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Rehan Ahmed

One of the underrated all-rounders, Rehan Ahmed, could also be an option for SRH. Rehan, who is just 21 years old, has played 97 T20s so far, taking 85 wickets and scoring 1071 runs. In the T20 World Cup 2026, he played only one match for England, as he was mostly used as a backup. In the last match of the Super 8 stage against New Zealand, Rehan took two wickets in the first innings and then scored 19* off just seven balls, which helped England win the match.

He is a very versatile batter who can bat anywhere in the order, whether in the top-order or middle-order. He also has experience of playing in franchise leagues like the Big Bash League, The Hundred, and International League T20.

Wiaan Mulder

Having played for the franchise, Wiaan Mulder could also be one of the players that SRH might look at. In the IPL 2025 season, he played only one match. He has scored 2334 runs and taken 78 wickets in T20s. Currently, he is playing in a T20I series against New Zealand, where in the second match he picked up two wickets.

Recently, in the SA20, he took nine wickets and scored 137 runs. He can play in the middle-order and can bowl decent medium pace. Although in different formats, Mulder has been in good all-round form in recent matches.

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