5 IPL 2026 Bound Players Who Could Fetch Big Money in The Hundred Auction 2026 Ft. RCB Star

This is the first ever auction since the inception of The Hundred.

The Hundred Auction 2026 is set to take place on March 12 for the men’s competition. Plenty of IPL 2026 bound players will go under the hammer on Thursday, with some of them likely to attract bidding wars.

As per The Hundred Auction 2026 regulations, each men’s team has a total budget of 2.05 million euros. The auction will be split into three phases — Hero players, nominated players, and ranked players. Ahead of the event, we take a look at five players part of the IPL 2026 who could earn big bucks in The Hundred Auction 2026.

IPL 2026 Bound Players Likely to Fetch Big Deals in The Hundred Auction 2026

After the IPL owners came onboard for The Hundred, the tournament has shifted from drafts to auction format for building teams. This will be the first ever The Hundred Auction. As such, we could see some big money signings.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram, who will represent Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026, is in the form of his life, batting as good as he ever has. He has established himself into this reliable T20 beast as an opener. Markram was the second costliest player in the SA20, only behind Dewald Brevis.

Markram had an excellent T20 World Cup campaign, where he amassed 286 runs at an average of 47.66 while striking at 165. That should help his case as teams are likely to go to a bidding war for him in The Hundred 2026 auction.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL 2026. He has been in incredible form since the Big Bash League, and delivered a magnificent T20 World Cup 2026.

The New Zealand batter made 298 runs from eight innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 200 while averaging nearly 50. In the semi-final against South Africa, he hammered a 33-ball century. After such performances, you can expect him to be amongst the costliest players at The Hundred Auction 2026.

Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians picked up Quinton de Kock for a base price for the upcoming edition but given his recent form, he is likely to be in great demand in The Hundred 2026 auction. The left-hand batter has previously played for Southern Brave, scoring 317 runs at 142 strike rate.

De Kock has been in better touch in recent months, amassing 870 runs at an average of 36 while striking at 160 since December. He has hammered one century and seven half centuries in this period.

Shimron Hetmyer

Rajasthan Royals batter, Shimron Hetmyer had a terrific run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup for West Indies. Batting at number three, he made 248 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 186 while averaging 41. He smashed two half centuries in the competition.

Hetmyer played for London Spirit in 2024, albeit with not much success. However, given his current form, franchises will look to acquire him.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox will be in high demand in The Hundred Auction 2026 due to being a local player and his track record. He was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL 2026, and should fetch big money here.

Jordan Cox had a glorious season last year for the champions Oval Invincibles — now MI London. He smashed 367 runs in that tournament at an average of 61 while striking at 174. He hit three half centuries in the season. Cox also has form on his side, hitting 75 off 37 in his last T20 innings for England Lions.

