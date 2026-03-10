The Hundred 2026 Auction Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Hundred 2026 Women’s and Men’s Auctions Live in India?

The Hundred 2026 auction will be held on March 11 and 12.

After five years of a unique league-cricket format, England’s 100-ball league is set to shift from the drafts system and will witness the maiden The Hundred 2026 auction. The women’s and men’s auctions for The Hundred 2026 are scheduled to be held on March 11 and 12, respectively, at the Piccadilly Lights in London.

Let’s check out more about where to watch The Hundred 2026 auction, including time zones.

When is The Hundred 2026 Auction?

The Hundred 2026 auction is all set to take place on March 11 and 12, 2026. Eight teams will participate in the event across two days to assemble two strong squads for their women’s and men’s teams, respectively, for The Hundred 2026. The sides are – Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, Sunrisers Leeds, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire.

Event: The Hundred 2026 Auction

The Hundred 2026 Auction Date: March 11 and 12, 2026

March 11 and 12, 2026 Venue: Piccadilly Lights, London

Piccadilly Lights, London Local start time: 2:30 PM GMT

The Hundred 2026 Auction 2026 Start Time by Time Zone

The start time for The Hundred 2026 auction live streaming will differ from region to region.

Region Local Start Time North America (ET) 9:30 AM North America (CT) 8:30 AM North America (PT) 6:30 AM Europe (UK) [GMT] 2:30 PM Europe (CET) 3:30 PM Asia (India) [IST] 8:00 PM Australia & New Zealand (AEDT) 1:30 AM (next day) Australia & New Zealand (NZDT) 3:30 AM (next day) Middle East & Africa (UAE) 6:30 PM Middle East & Africa (South Africa) 4:30 PM

Where To Watch The Hundred 2026 Auction Live?

Here’s how fans can watch The Hundred 2026 auction live across different regions.

How to Watch The Hundred 2026 Auction Live Streaming in Europe?

Fans in the UK can follow The Hundred 2026 men’s and women’s auction live on Sky Sports and BBC Sport.

How to Watch The Hundred 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India?

The Hundred 2026 auction live streaming for men’s and women’s will be available globally on The Hundred’s official YouTube channel and social media.

The Hundred 2026 Auction Preview

The maiden auction for The Hundred has become more significant for the Indian fans with three teams rebranded by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners. The five-time champions, Oval Invincibles, have now been renamed as the MI London, while the Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers have been acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise.

However, a total of 243 men’s and 178 women’s players will go under the gavel in The Hundred 2026 auction. All eight franchises of the tournament can rope in up to 14 players across their men’s and women’s squads, including four overseas buys. Fans can find the entire players list for The Men’s Hundred 2026 auction here.

Notably, 17 Women’s Premier League (WPL) players will appear in The Hundred 2026 auction on March 11, with the star Indian batters, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, signed by the Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave, respectively.

ALSO READ:

FAQs Section

What time will The Hundred 2026 auction start? The Hundred 2026 auction will start at 2:30 PM local time, and 8:00 PM IST. Where to watch The Hundred 2026 auction live? Fans can watch The Hundred 2026 auction live streaming on Sky Sports and BBC Sport. Which platform is streaming The Hundred 2026 auction? The Hundred 2026 Auction live streaming will be available on their official YouTube channel.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.