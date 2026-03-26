Big Blow for RCB As Pacer Set To Miss IPL 2026

With only two days left for IPL 2026 to begin, the defending champions RCB have suffered a big blow as their pacer Nuwan Thushara is set to miss the entire season.

RCB suffer a major setback as Nuwan Thushara likely to miss IPL 2026

According to a Newswire report, Nuwan Thushara is set to miss the IPL 2026 after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) refused to give him a No Objection Certificate (NOC). He has reportedly failed to meet the required fitness standards.

He was part of the IPL 2025 title-winning squad and was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 1.60 crore ahead of the auction.

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