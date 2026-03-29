Brydon Carse Injury Update: SRH Pacer’s Hand Injury Adds to Growing Concerns in IPL 2026

SRH have suffered another injury concern in IPL 2026.

Brydon Carse injury update is another major concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026. They are already without Pat Cummins, who is managing back issues, and Jack Edwards, who has been ruled out of the competition due to a foot injury.

While providing Brydon Carse injury update, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori revealed that he sustained a hand injury in the nets leading up to the opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night. While the English all-rounder tried to make it to the game, he was in obvious pain and couldn’t hold the ball and had to sit out.

“He got hit on the hand in the nets when he was batting, on his bowling hand. It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling, and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball. He has been improving, so we are hoping he is available for selection for Kolkata,” Vettori exclaimed on Brydon Carse injury update.

In Carse’s absence, David Payne, who came in as a replacement player for Edwards days before the start, made his IPL debut and earned two wickets, even though he was expensive. Eventually, SRH lost the game, as RCB made a mockery of the 202-run chase at their home ground.

Brydon Carse injury update: Why SRH need English all-rounder in IPL 2026

In Pat Cummins’ absence, Carse remains SRH’s best option in the overseas bowling department, and he also adds batting depth. Hence, Brydon Carse injury update will concern team management, especially after how their bowlers fared on a deck with some bounce and carry.

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Carse brings superior hit-the-deck abilities and can operate effectively in the middle overs to allow SRH to get some cushion for a slightly inexperienced spin attack. Then, Harshal Patel has also been underwhelming, for his slower-ball variations don’t seem as effective anymore.

If David Payne plays, the Hyderabad-based franchise is deprived of variety in the pace attack since Jaydev Unadkat offers a similar role. Both are left-arm pacers and depend on new-ball movement and off-pace deliveries, so SRH don’t get enough flexibility, as visible against RCB last night.

Carse will bring raw pace with the ball and can bounce out Indian batters on these flat surfaces, where the bounce remains true for most of the innings. Then, he is also a pace-hitter in the lower order and adds more batting depth, something SRH would need with such a weak bowling attack in IPL 2026.

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