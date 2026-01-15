Former Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians Players Put on a Show in Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Semi-Final

Two domestic players, Darshan Nalkande and KL Shrijith, who went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, have produced an excellent show for their respective teams in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 semi-final.

Darshan Nalkande Claims Fifer, KL Shrijith Scores Crucial Fifty in Karnataka vs Vidarbha Semi-Final

Former Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Nalkande has struck the defending champions Karantaka’s line-up with a fiery five-wicket haul in the semi-final of India’s domestic one-day event. His economical spell in the Karnataka vs Vidarbha clash conceded only 48 runs, as the joint most successful team of the tournament got bundled out for only 280 runs with two balls remaining.

On the other hand, ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper Shrijith was the lone batter to back Karun’s fight after two early wickets. His near run-a-ball 54, comprising seven boundaries, is the second-highest contribution to Karnataka’s total.

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) star top-order batter Karun anchored the innings to put up a gritty fifty-plus knock in the VHT 2025-26 semi-final. But Nalkande dismissed him after a well-made 76, which included eight fours and a maximum.

However, the league’s second-highest run-getter Aman Mokhade, will look to provide a smashing start to Vidarbha’s chase in the knock-out fixture. The side would be eager to take another step towards clinching their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy silverware.

