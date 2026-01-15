Former Punjab Kings Player Named in Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

He has previously played been with Punjab Kings and represented Baroda.

Canada have included a former Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Ansh Patel in their T20 World Cup 2026 squad. They become the 14th team to reveal their squad for the mega event in India and Sri Lanka next month.

Former Punjab Kings spinner Ansh Patel included in Canada squad

The side has a nice blend of youth and experience, as Canada look to impress further in their second T20 World Cup 2026. Among the most notable names are Ansh Patel, who has previously represented Baroda before moving to another country.

Punjab Kings bought him for INR 20 Lakhs at the IPL 2022 auction, but he didn’t get any games in the season and was later released ahead of the next season. He is a left-arm chinaman spinner who will bring a different dimension and variety to Canada’s XI.

Ansh made his debut for Canada last year, representing them in two ODIs and five T20Is. In the shortest format, he has five wickets at 7 runs apiece in four innings, including a best of 2/7.

His wicket-taking ability has been a notable feature in his short career, which is also the biggest reason for his selection in Canada’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Having worked with Punjab Kings and played domestic cricket in India, Ansh has some knowledge about subcontinent pitches and brings a genuine wicket-taking option in the middle overs.

Canada look to make an impact at T20 World Cup 2026

Canada will participate in the T20 World Cup for a second consecutive time, having made their tournament debut in the 2024 edition. They won all six games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional Final, topping the table and entering the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the previous season, Canada ended fourth, with one win and two defeats across three completed games. They defeated Ireland to earn their maiden victory in the tournament, but failed to get past USA and Pakistan.

This time, Canada are placed in Group D, with Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. They begin their campaign with a tough game against South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 9.

Canada squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra.

