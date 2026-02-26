Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Recruit Guarantees Playing XI Spot With Match-Defining Knock in WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

Bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction for a lucrative amount of INR 7 crores, Jason Holder has looked in stellar form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. His latest heroics came with a game-changing knock of 49 during the WI vs SA Super 8 clash today (February 26).

Holder’s 49 off 31 balls, comprising four boundaries and three maximums, served as a testament to his skillset and temperament, after he came out to bat when the Windies were reeling at 60/5 in the seventh over. Jason Holder made amends for the setback and combined with Romario Shepherd (52* off 37) to script the highest-ever partnership for the eighth wicket of 89 runs and propelled West Indies to a competitive total of 176/8 in 20 overs in the end.

Jason Holder form in T20 World Cup 2026

The 34-year-old, after enjoying a tremendous 2025, continued his impressive performance at the ICC event. Holder has contributed with both the bat and the ball so far.

He opened the World Cup campaign with a three-wicket haul against Scotland before scoring a 33 against England, which came in a winning cause. Next, Holder took a four-fer against Nepal and then showcased his batting heroics once more against the Proteas today.

Till now in the T20 World Cup 2026, Jason Holder has scored 104 runs at an average of 26 at an attacking strike rate of 176.27 while snaring eight wickets with ball as well.

Jason Holder guarantees Gujarat Titans Playing XI spot for IPL 2026

The dynamic all-rounder has been enjoying a purple patch for sometime now. He had an incredible 2025, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker in T20s in a single calendar year with 97 scalps, surpassing Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan’s record of 96 which he achieved in 2018.

Furthermore, his lower order batting along with his power-hitting abilities, gives an incredibe depth to any lineup, a factor that Gujarat Titans will definitely want to utilise. Jason Holder has delivered the goods across different franchise cricket leagues last season like CPL, MLC, ILT20, PSL and will now hope to replicate in the IPL 2026 next in GT colours.

