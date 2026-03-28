How MS Dhoni Unavailability Affects CSK Batting Unit At IPL 2026 Beginning

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a huge blow on the day IPL 2026 begins with MS Dhoni getting sidelined for at least two weeks. The former captain is going through a rehab for a calf strain injury, and will miss the beginning of the tournament. That will have a big impact on their batting unit despite having several stars in the squad.

Why CSK Could Suffer Without MS Dhoni at The Start of IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is well past his prime and there has been a discussion on whether he has overstayed his welcome. They say you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain. It is not a surprise that some hardcore CSK fans think that Dhoni missing the first few games is a ‘Blessing in Disguise’. But that’s not quite the case.

The man who won CSK five titles as a captain still offers value to them. Dhoni, even at the age of 44, is one of the better hitters of pace bowling in the league. In the last edition, he struck at 135.17 but in the two prior years, he had a strike rate of 182.45 and 220.54.

Official Statement



MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.



Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026

His role with the franchise in recent years has been clear. Come to bat late in the innings and provide the finishing touches. It’s a restricted role as he can’t move as he could in his younger days. But it’s a role that still has some value.

The Super Kings spent heavy money in the IPL 2026 auction on two young domestic players. They shelled INR 14.20 crore each to acquire wicket-keeper batter Kartik Sharma and spin all-rounder Prashant Veer. They also brought in Sarfaraz Khan and Matthew Short for this season.

Short has the ability to play raw pace but lacks the experience as a finisher. The other three domestic batters are largely unproven against high-end pace. In short, CSK need Dhoni on the field, and it is their own making.

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Can CSK Find A Way Around Dhoni’s Absence?

Chennai Super Kings traded in Sanju Samson ahead of the mini auction, and had a great opportunity to bolster their squad with the second biggest purse heading into it. But they failed to plug the major holes, including a proven pace hitter in the lower middle order.

They have Jamie Overton as the seam-bowling all-rounder. While he has the ability to hit big shots, the lack of experience in this part of the world doesn’t inspire much confidence. It also needs to be seen whether he can hang on to his place as a bowler.

With Dhoni not available, CSK are likely to have a lower middle order of Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, and Overton. It can be very susceptible in the end overs, potentially costing them games. But now that they have invested in potential, they would hope it pays off.

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