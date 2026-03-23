India Great Questions Bias on Riyan Parag Appointment as Rajasthan Royals Skipper for IPL 2026

Riyan Parag led the Rajasthan Royals in eight matches last season.

Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned the appointment of Riyan Parag as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain ahead of the IPL 2026. The right-hander had a spectacular season in the IPL 2024, scoring 573 runs in 16 fixtures, including four half-centuries, at a brilliant average of 52.09. But he couldn’t carry on a similar run in the previous edition, putting up only 393 runs in 14 outings.

Though Parag’s strike rate witnessed a notable rise, his average decreased to only 32.75. But despite having an average season, the franchise’s decision to hand over the leadership duties to him after Sanju Samson’s departure has baffled Srikkanth.

“He is treated like the king there. Parag didn’t have a good season last year, but the year before last, he did brilliantly. Last year, he didn’t do anything deadly,” he stated on YouTube.

Notably, many had expected the star Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to take over the reins at RR. He has piled up 400-plus runs in three successive seasons since the IPL 2023, laced with 12 fifty-plus knocks and two hundreds.

Srikkanth Predicts Rajasthan Royals’ Fate in IPL 2026

The 1983 World Cup winner also reviewed the squad’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of the IPL 2026. He has labelled the power-packed opening duo of Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the X-factor for the forthcoming season. But he believes that the inaugural champions would not be able to claim their second title of the tournament this season.

“It’s a decent side. They have the potential to upset sides. But they are also a side that will self-destruct. Yet, if two in their top five click, they will smash the opposition. The Jaiswal-Suryavanshi opening stand is their biggest plus. They are capable of winning matches singlehandedly,” noted Srikkanth.

“They are a good side but not a dangerous one. They are not a championship-winning side. They are 50-50 even for playoff qualification,” added the former player.

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Rajasthan Royals Aim for New Beginning Under Riyan Parag in IPL 2026

After an underwhelming last season that ended with only four victories out of 14 league-stage matches, RR would be keen to script a major comeback in the IPL 2026. They have qualified for the playoffs twice in the last four seasons and would look to produce a similar show in the mega T20 blitz. Riyan Parag and Co. will kick off their campaign against their ex-skipper Samson’s new team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on March 31 in Guwahati.

This fixture will be followed by an away clash against the Gujarat Titans on April 4. Next up, the Royals will lock horns against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7 and April 10, respectively, at the Barsapara Stadium in Assam.

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