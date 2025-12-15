IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Indian Premier League Auction Live Telecast in India?

The event will take place on December 16.

The much-anticipated IPL 2026 mini auction is set to be held on December 16 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fans can check out the details of the IPL 2026 auction live streaming in India here.

All 10 franchises would be looking to fill in their squad gaps and build a strong force for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. While some will gather most of their IPL 2026 squad on the auction table after offloading a lot of players before the retention deadline, others will fill a few required slots.

The three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will enter the bidding hall with the highest budget of a mammoth INR 64.3 crore. On the other hand, five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) will have the lowest remaining purse of 2.75 crore.

1,390 players had registered their names for the mini auction. Among them, only 359 players have been shortlisted, which includes 246 domestic and 113 overseas cricketers. A total of 77 slots are to be filled during the event.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming in India?

The IPL 2026 Auction live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Auction Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the IPL 2026 Auction live telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

FAQs on IPL 2026 Live Streaming in India

