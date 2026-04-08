IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG Game Plan – Role of M Siddharth, How KKR Can Counter The Ploy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next home fixture of the IPL 2026. Here is our KKR vs LSG Game Plan before the two teams lock horns at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Before we move forward, it is important to note that the weather in the city could be a factor in this game. The previous KKR game here against Punjab Kings was a washout after just 3.4 overs. The KKR vs LSG weather forecast points towards another rain-affected contest.

IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG – How Should LSG Utilise M Siddharth?

It has been well established by now that the Knight Riders have some serious problems in their batting unit. One of their major issues is left-arm orthodox spin. They have Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane opening the innings, followed by Cameron Green at number three and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at four. A top four comprising right-hand batters is an invitation for the opponent to bring in a slow left-arm spinner.

Allen, who is their most destructive batter in the line-up, has the best record against this bowling type in recent years. Since 2024, he has struck at 190 against SLA while maintaining an average of 31. But it should be kept in mind that he’s also their most volatile batter. Assuming it will be overcast, there should be decent movement for seamers, and Allen could be vulnerable.

The rest of the batters have poor numbers, with none of them having a strike rate of over 131. Against a line-up like this, M Siddharth should bowl his quota of fours. LSG can even frontload him in the powerplay if there’s no significant lateral movement for seamers.

Siddharth has mastered the art of bowling in the powerplay. Since 2024, he has bowled 56% of his overs during the field restrictions. He has snared eight wickets in this phase while conceding runs at 6.43 runs per over. He has also developed an inswinging delivery (into right-handers) that he bowls to a great effect. It makes him a threat against left-hand batters too as he can take the ball away from them.

In the previous game, the Super Giants left out Mohsin Khan for Avesh Khan due to a slower surface. But they’re likely to switch at a venue like Eden Gardens. If he plays, Siddharth’s powerplay usage could be limited in the KKR vs LSG encounter.

ALSO READ:

KKR Counter Moves

KKR tried to address their issues from the previous season by bringing in a couple of new opening options in Tim Seifert and Allen, as well as splashing a huge amount of money for Green. They believed the Aussie all-rounder can replace Andre Russell, who retired from the league ahead of the auction.

Allen has delivered a couple of explosive knocks in the season so far but Green has had returns of 18, 2, and 4. His failure has magnified KKR’s woes, with no one in the lower middle order firing as well. If LSG do use M Siddharth against the KKR top order, there are a couple options KKR can try to disrupt that. Sunil Narine missed the previous game but is expected to return for this game. The Knight Riders can try to use Narine as a pinch hitter if Allen is dismissed early.

Their other option is a bit drastic as it involves dropping one of Green or Powell, and bringing in Rachin Ravindra for this KKR vs LSG clash. The Kiwi left-hand batter could split the line-up at number three. However, Ravindra hasn’t had much experience in the league, and has not progressed in the shorter format as much as expected. That leaves KKR with one viable option.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.