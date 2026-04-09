Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning spell against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, helping his team get their first win of the IPL 2026 season.

Rashid Khan Turns the Game with a Brilliant Spell in IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals

In the match, the Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan conceded only 17 runs and took three wickets in his four overs. He dismissed Nitish Rana for 5 runs and Sameer Rizvi, who had been scoring runs in his last two matches, for a duck. Then, on the very last ball of his spell, he took the wicket of DC’s skipper Axar Patel.

In an innings where bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna gave away more than 50 runs, and Ashok Sharma conceded 45 runs in three overs, Rashid Khan gave away only 17 runs on a ground with very short boundaries. He was the only bowler with an economy rate of less than 8, while Kagiso Rabada conceded 32 runs in his spell, which was the second best.

Rashid Khan back to his BEST 👌



The @gujarat_titans’ spinner is the Player of the Match for his game-changing spell 🌟



RELIVE HIS SPELL: https://t.co/9UdshYvFy7#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/26zcm9qieV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2026

Rashid Khan Back to Doing What He Does Best

Is Rashid Khan back to his best in IPL 2026? It looks like he is getting back to his best form, as he won the Player of the Match award for this performance. Since IPL 2024, this was the first time he received this award.

In IPL 2025, he conceded 9.34 runs per over. This season, he has an economy rate of 7.08 and has taken five wickets in three matches so far. At a time when every batting lineup is going hard at the bowlers, Rashid has been one of the most economical.

The ball to Sameer Rizvi could be one of the best he has bowled in a very long time, and it looks like he has found his rhythm again, which is excellent from Gujarat Titans’ point of view. Because if he performs well, Gujarat will do well.

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A Consistent Rashid Khan Leading Into IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL, Rashid Khan delivered a strong performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. Although his team was knocked out in the group stage, he picked up six wickets in four matches and maintained an economy rate of just 6.68.

He also did a good job in other leagues like SA20 2025 and ILT20 2025. In the SA20, playing for MI Cape Town, he took six wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 7.92. In the ILT20, representing MI Emirates, he picked up four wickets in five matches and bowled at an economy rate of 7.18.

Now, he has been consistently taking wickets in every game. In his last 11 T20 innings, he has taken at least one wicket in each match and has 17 wickets in this period.

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