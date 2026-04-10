Jofra Archer Dismisses Phil Salt With A Brutal First-ball Bouncer in RR vs RCB IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Following a delayed start due to rain, the Rajasthan Royals have struck in no time as Jofra Archer produced a lethal bouncer in the very-first delivery of the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 clash to send opener Phil Salt back into the pavilion.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals Make Early Inroads in RR vs RCB IPL 2026

After the early setback in the form of Salt, former RCB captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal mostly dealt in boundaries to provide a smashing start to the side. However, after conceding three fours in the third over, Archer struck again as Shimron Hetmyer neatly completed a high catch to dismiss Padikkal.

At the time of writing, RCB are at 62/4 after 6.2 overs, with captain Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.