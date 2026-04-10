Jofra Archer Dismisses Phil Salt With A Brutal First-ball Bouncer in RR vs RCB IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Following a delayed start due to rain, the Rajasthan Royals have struck in no time as Jofra Archer produced a lethal bouncer in the very-first delivery of the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 clash to send opener Phil Salt back into the pavilion.
Watch the video here:
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After the early setback in the form of Salt, former RCB captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal mostly dealt in boundaries to provide a smashing start to the side. However, after conceding three fours in the third over, Archer struck again as Shimron Hetmyer neatly completed a high catch to dismiss Padikkal.
At the time of writing, RCB are at 62/4 after 6.2 overs, with captain Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma at the crease.
More to follow…
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