Josh Inglis Availability for IPL 2026: How Many Matches Will the Australian Play for LSG in Upcoming IPL Season?

Josh Inglis Availability for IPL 2026 has once again become a major talking point, with fresh details suggesting the Australian wicketkeeper batter could feature in most of the upcoming season. According to Cricbuzz and if the report is right, Inglis may miss only 2–3 matches, which is a big change from the earlier belief that he would be available for just four games.

Why Punjab Kings Released Josh Inglis Before the Retention Deadline

Lucknow Super Giants signed Inglis for INR 8.6 crore at the IPL auction, despite prior communication from the BCCI indicating limited availability. This information had influenced Punjab Kings to release the 30-year-old just 45 minutes before the retention deadline on November 15.

Inglis had earlier informed Punjab Kings that his wedding was scheduled for April 18 and that he planned to leave for his honeymoon immediately after. Based on this, PBKS believed he would be available only for a short window in late May and decided to release him. However, Cricbuzz now reports that Inglis could revise his personal plans following his big auction deal.

Josh Inglis Availability for IPL 2026

The report suggests that Inglis might start the IPL season with LSG, leave briefly for his wedding, and return soon after. If this happens, he would miss only 2–3 matches during the season. LSG head coach Justin Langer is also said to be in contact with the player to finalise his availability.

“Now that he has got such a bid, he might even come at the start of the season, leave for the wedding, and come back soon after,” said a source.

In the middle of this discussion, Inglis’ performances from the previous season also add context to his demand. He scored 278 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.88 with a strike rate of 162.6. He also delivered in key games against Mumbai Indians, scoring 73 in the final league match and 38 in Qualifier 2, playing a role in Punjab Kings reaching the final.

The bidding battle between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the auction now appears more logical, as some franchises seemed confident about his extended availability.

How Many Matches Will Josh Inglis Play In IPL 2026?

So, when it comes to How Many Matches Will Josh Inglis Play In IPL 2026, the answer looks far more positive for LSG. As per Cricbuzz, Inglis is expected to miss only few games, making him available for most of the season.

