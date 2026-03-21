KKR All-Rounder Eyes Andre Russell Role With Enhanced Bowling Skills in IPL 2026

KKR will need his all-round services in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh needs to have a breakthrough IPL 2026 season for multiple reasons. Firstly, he will get near the India setup with strong performances, and more importantly, the Knight Riders need his all-round shows after Andre Russell’s retirement and Harshit Rana’s injury.

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In an interview with RevSportz, Ramandeep revealed that he has been working on developing as a bowler for this season. He expects to deliver ‘match-winning moments’ with the ball and establish his credentials as a genuine all-rounder in IPL 2026.

“No, I never stopped bowling. I do it domestically, and also when we practice, that process is on every day. By the grace of God, this year, you will definitely see that match-winning moments come from bowling as well as batting.”

Despite possessing decent bowling skills, Ramandeep Singh hasn’t had enough bowling opportunities, with the all-rounder getting only four deliveries across two seasons at KKR, mostly due to several other options present in the squad. In between, he has done ample bowling for his domestic side, Punjab, as well as for India A, where he has 19 wickets at 21.89 runs apiece in 20 T20 outings.

The Andre Russell role for Ramandeep Singh at KKR in IPL 2026

Apart from bowling, Ramandeep Singh will also have a greater batting responsibility at KKR after Andre Russell’s retirement. Like Russell, he is a pace-hitter who specialises in batting at a high strike rate from the first delivery and providing impetus to the innings in slog overs.

However, Ramandeep didn’t have a great 2025 season, as the batter averaged just 9.40 and struck at 134.28 across 35 balls with the willow. However, he hopes to learn from the new power-hitting coach, Russell, and take cues about how to finish games in limited opportunities.

“Yes, I will try my best to finish matches for KKR. He [Russell] is one in a million. So, his experience of so many matches will be something to learn for me that whenever you go, how do you win situations? How do you finish matches, and that too consistently? I will try to learn that.”

This will be Ramandeep Singh’s first major season, where the spotlight will be harsher than before, given all the backing from KKR management over the last couple of years. If he can step into the all-rounder’s role in IPL 2026, at least some of their problems will be solved, and the three-time champions will have more options to work with.

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