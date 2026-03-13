KKR Pacer Harshit Rana Ruled Out of IPL 2026.

Harshit Rana suffered a right knee injury at T20 World Cup 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026. He sustained a right knee injury during the warm-up game against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Later, he underwent a major surgery to repair his lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, which ruled him out of the ICC event. Initially, a few reports suggested that the bowling all-rounder might be available for some part of IPL 2026, but it won’t be possible now.

A fresh Times of India report confirmed that Harshit Rana will not participate in the upcoming competition, as his recovery will take more time. It remains the right move in the long run, since KKR and India can’t risk rushing him back to exacerbate his future fitness, considering he’s a fast bowler.

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As of now, the three-time champions haven’t announced a replacement yet and will look to finalise their options by the time the season starts. Unfortunately, all quality options have already been sold, so KKR will have a limited pool of players to choose from, and given what Rana brings to the table, finding his replacement will be arduous.

How Harshit Rana’s injury further depletes KKR’s pace stocks for IPL 2026

KKR are already sweating over the fitness of Matheesha Pathirana, who sustained a calf strain during the T20 World Cup 2026. Hence, he was ruled out of the tournament, and the speedster recently confirmed that he hasn’t recovered yet and continues to rehab in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman, another quality option who can bowl across phases, will not participate in IPL 2026 due to political tensions between India and Bangladesh. KKR have announced Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as his replacement for this season, but he doesn’t bring the same quality as Mustafizur, even if he has shown tremendous recent form.

Moreover, the franchise doesn’t have other options rich in experience and quality in the pace-bowling department. A lot will rely on Vaibhav Arora, who has played a few seasons, along with Umran Malik, who has regained full fitness, and Kartik Tyagi.

Cameron Green’s bowling might also be needed, even though his recent back issues will force KKR to manage him extensively throughout IPL 2026. Harshit Rana’s injury comes at the worst possible time, and the Knight Riders will go into the tournament with one of the weakest pace attacks among all 10 franchises.

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