KKR Player Flexes All-Round Prowess in DY Patil Tournament, Set To Perform Andre Russell Role in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh shone brightly in the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament 2026. He has been in decent form lately and seems to be getting in rhythm ahead of IPL 2026.

While playing for Tata Sports Club, Ramandeep first scored 36 runs in 36 balls, including two boundaries, at a strike rate of 100. It was not easy going for batters in both innings, but the all-rounder held his end tightly to take his team to a fighting first-innings score and eventually ended as the leading run-getter in the contest.

Later, the KKR player also flexed his bowling skills, with two wickets inside 11 balls to bundle to put CGST in trouble. Unfortunately, his all-round contributions went in vain, as the opponent won by three wickets in the run chase.

Still, Ramandeep Singh proved his credentials and will look to extend his run in the T20 league next month. The franchise has put faith in him despite his middling returns, and he would want to achieve consistency to help them win another title.

Why Ramandeep Singh will play a greater role for KKR in IPL 2026

Andre Russell has retired, while Venkatesh Iyer is no longer associated with KKR. While they bought Cameron Green at the IPL 2026 auction, his bowling exploits are not high enough, even though he has the attributes to be a useful operator.

Hence, KKR lack enough pace-bowling all-rounders in the setup, with Ramandeep Singh being the only other option in this department. Even pacers are vulnerable, with their main options – Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana – on the verge of missing the full IPL 2026 due to injuries.

The likes of Umran Malik, Akash Deep, and Vaibhav Arora haven’t been as consistent, and KKR will struggle with pace bowling. So, they will expect more bowling overs from Ramandeep than before.

The chances are high that his bowling role will be greater than in any previous season, and KKR would be pleased to see him improving as a bowler, even if his performances have come in a local tournament. Then, Russell isn’t around anymore, so Ramandeep will also need to do heavy lifting as a pace-hitter in death overs, with Rinku Singh expected to bat slightly higher this time around.

