KKR Star Bags Five-Wicket Haul, Multiple Batters Steal Show With Unbeaten Centuries — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7, Day 4

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round seven Day 4 witnessed several key performances as multiple teams put up their best efforts to qualify for the quarter-finals. While some sides earned crucial victories to advance to the knockouts, some failed to achieve the required result.

Let’s look at the top performances from the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy round seven.

Anukul Roy Snared Five-wicket Haul

Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Anukul Roy has once again contributed with both of his skills to churn out a crucial victory for Jharkhand. He bagged a match-winning fifer against Odisha, followed by a 45-run knock in the final innings. Their win in the last group-stage fixture ensured Jharkhand’s spot at the top of the Elite Group A as well as a place in the knockouts.

Amandeep Khare Scores 179* Against Hyderabad

Following a solid display in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Chhattisgarh captain Amandeep Khare has notched up a magnificent 179 not out against Hyderabad. The knock came while chasing 348 runs in the second innings, but unfortunately the side finished third and could not seal a place in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals.

Ayush Doseja’s 159* Levelles Game Against Mumbai

Despite an underwhelming show throughout the tournament, stand-in skipper Ayush Doseja’s fighting, unbeaten knock of 159 has helped Delhi to draw their last league-stage match against the table-toppers, Mumbai. His commendable innings was laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes as Delhi finished their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign on a high.

