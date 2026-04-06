KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: When Will Play Resume and What Is the Cut-Off Time for a Five-Over Contest?

Rain has already played spoilsport as predicted in the KKR vs PBKS Weather Report in the high-octane clash today (April 6) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). After KKR decided to bat first, the play could only happen for 3.4 overs before the shower started pouring down.

KKR, however, lost two quick wickets in Finn Allen and Cameron Green. The KKR scoreboard read 25/2 before the covers were brought on.

Updated at 11:02 PM

KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: When will play resume?

It is still pouring down in Kolkata and according to the forecast, it is expected to stop at 10 PM. The start can further be delayed because it might take a bit of extra time to mop up the wet conditions. An official update regarding the exact start time is yet to come.

KKR vs PBKS Cut-off time: On the other hand, we will officially start losing overs from 9:10 PM. The cut-off time to have a five-over contest is 11:14 PM with the official end time of the game set for 11:40 PM.

KKR vs PBKS Weather Report: What will happen if the match ends in washout?

Given how things stand, Kolkata would not mind the contest being a washout. They were put on the back foot early in the contest and will face an uphill task once the overs are reduced.

KKR have lost both their games so far in IPL 2026 and have failed to open their account. If the match ends in a washout, KKR and PBKS will share spoils and the Knight Riders will get their first points on the board.

PBKS, however, might not be happy as they could have picked up a third straight win on the trot. Nevertheless, with a draw as well, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will climb to the top of the table with five points.

Final Update: Match washed out with KKR and PBKS getting one point apiece.

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KKR vs PBKS Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

KKR Impact Subs: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar

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