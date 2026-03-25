LSG Talent Hit on the Head by Scary Bouncer From Prince Yadav in Practice Match Before IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary survived a big injury scare ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Playing for the LSG B side against LSG A in a practice match last night (March 24), Mukul was struck by a nasty bouncer from Prince Yadav.

The INR 2.6 crore recruit visibly looked in pain as he took off his helmet and was seen holding his head before the physio rushed in.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Thankfully for LSG, the injury did not turn out to be serious and after a brief intervention from the medical staff, Mukul Choudhary continued with his batting.

Who is Mukul Choudhary?

The 21-year-old has witnessed a rapid rise, especially in white-ball cricket, which kept him on the radar of multiple teams in the IPL 2026 auction last December. Teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) showed strong interest in the Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter before LSG snapped him up.

He enjoyed a stellar domestic season as well. In the Men’s U23 State A Trophy last year, Mukul Choudhary finished as the top run-scorer of the tournament with 617 runs in nine games, at a stellar average of 102.83. Out of his nine innings, he smashed two tons and four fifties, which serves as a testament to the sheer batting prowess of the youngster.

He then continued the momentum in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) – the domestic T20 tournament. Mukul played five games and registered 173 runs at an impressive average of 57.66 but it was his fiery strike rate of 199 that makes him a dangerous batter. He also hit two fifties.

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Will Mukul Choudhary get a chance in LSG Playing XI for IPL 2026?

LSG already have their first-choice wicketkeeper in skipper Rishabh Pant. Thus, if Mukul Choudhary features in the LSG playing XI, he will come in solely as a batter.

While the top five is set in Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni, LSG can try slotting Mukul in the lower-order for his power-hitting abilities. However, they already have Abdul Samad in the ranks as the designated finisher and will get the natural preference. However, if Samad fails to fire, LSG can try giving Mukul some opportunities and he needs to be ready to capitalise on them and deliver.

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