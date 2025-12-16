Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By MI

News
They have five spots to fill in the auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises gunning for the best players from the talent pool. Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad could be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction. 

Ahead of the retention window, Mumbai Indians made some interesting moves, bringing in Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande via trades. The MI released players 2026 list had names such as Arjun Tendulkar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Karn Sharma. 

Here we take a look at the list of MI bought players and the full MI squad IPL 2026. 

MI Retained Players 2026

The MI retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 20 names. Retaining the core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult was a no-brainer. The Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad has most of their recruits from the previous season, barring a few.

MI Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 MI team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Jasprit Bumrah18 crore 
Hardik Pandya16.35 crore 
Suryakumar Yadav16.35 crore 
Rohit Sharma16.30 crore 
Tilak Varma8 crore
Naman Dhir5.25 crore
Deepak Chahar9.25 crore
Ryan Rickelton1 crore
Will Jacks5.25 crore
Trent Boult12.50 crore
Mitch Santner2 crore
Corbin Bosch30 lakh
AM Ghazanfar4.80 crore
Ashwani Kumar30 lakh
Raghu Sharma30 lakh
Robin Minz65 lakh
Raj Bawa30 lakh
Sherfane Rutherford2.60 crore
Shardul Thakur2 crore
Mayank Markande30 lakh

MI Bought Players 2026

PlayerPrice (INR)
Quinton de Kock1 crore

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad After Auction 

Here’s the full 2026 MI players list after the IPL auction: 

  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Tilak Varma
  • Naman Dhir
  • Deepak Chahar 
  • Ryan Rickelton ✈️
  • Will Jacks ✈️
  • Trent Boult ✈️
  • Mitch Santner ✈️
  • Corbin Bosch ✈️
  • AM Ghazanfar ✈️
  • Ashwani Kumar
  • Raghu Sharma
  • Robin Minz
  • Raj Bawa
  • Sherfane Rutherford ✈️
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Mayank Markande
  • Quinton de Kock ✈️

FAQs on Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for MI in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande.

Who were bought by MI in the IPL 2026 auction?

The MI bought players 2026 include Quinton de Kock.

