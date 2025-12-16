Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players Bought By MI

They have five spots to fill in the auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, with the franchises gunning for the best players from the talent pool. Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad could be among the strongest in the league at the conclusion of the mini auction.

Ahead of the retention window, Mumbai Indians made some interesting moves, bringing in Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande via trades. The MI released players 2026 list had names such as Arjun Tendulkar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Karn Sharma.

Here we take a look at the list of MI bought players and the full MI squad IPL 2026.

MI Retained Players 2026

The MI retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 20 names. Retaining the core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult was a no-brainer. The Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad has most of their recruits from the previous season, barring a few.

MI Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 MI team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Jasprit Bumrah 18 crore Hardik Pandya 16.35 crore Suryakumar Yadav 16.35 crore Rohit Sharma 16.30 crore Tilak Varma 8 crore Naman Dhir 5.25 crore Deepak Chahar 9.25 crore Ryan Rickelton 1 crore Will Jacks 5.25 crore Trent Boult 12.50 crore Mitch Santner 2 crore Corbin Bosch 30 lakh AM Ghazanfar 4.80 crore Ashwani Kumar 30 lakh Raghu Sharma 30 lakh Robin Minz 65 lakh Raj Bawa 30 lakh Sherfane Rutherford 2.60 crore Shardul Thakur 2 crore Mayank Markande 30 lakh

MI Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR) Quinton de Kock 1 crore

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 MI players list after the IPL auction:

FAQs on Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for MI in IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande. Who were bought by MI in the IPL 2026 auction? The MI bought players 2026 include Quinton de Kock.

