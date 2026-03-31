‘Nobody Can Stop Me’ – Digvesh Rathi To Continue Notebook Celebration in IPL 2026 Despite Last Season’s Controversy.

Digvesh Rathi's notebook celebration became a talking point.

More than his bowling, Digvesh Rathi celebration became the more noticeable part last IPL season. In his debut edition with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Digvesh’s notebook celebration after taking wickets was marred by fines, suspension, and altercations.

After each scalp, he would mimic adding the dismissed player in his imaginary notebook with an imaginary pen, and sometimes, he would sign the pitch itself. That obviously didn’t sit well with a few batters, including Abhishek Sharma in IPL and Nitish Rana in Delhi Premier League (DPL), as they had heated arguments with the bowler, and things did go out of hand.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Digvesh Rathi exclaimed that the LSG management has asked him to be original but avoid getting banned, as happened last season. He explained that he didn’t mean to disrespect the batters and that he will continue the celebration in IPL 2026.

“The only thing Rishabh bhai and the management have told me is ‘you continue being your most authentic self, but just don’t get banned.’ That was my first year, and I didn’t know the expectations. I didn’t intend to disrespect anyone then, and neither do I want to now. But nobody can stop me from celebrating. If a batter can celebrate after scoring a hundred by putting their helmet on top of their bat and so on, then I can celebrate too.”

Digvesh Rathi set to play as lead LSG spinner in IPL 2026

Digvesh Rathi was a support bowler for Ravi Bishnoi at LSG last year, but his role will be bigger in IPL 2026. The franchise has parted ways with the spinner, and Rathi becomes the lead Indian tweaker, with Manimaran Siddharth and Shahbaz Ahmed being defensive spinners in the squad.

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There are obviously doubts around Wanindu Hasaranga’s availability, and if he doesn’t play initially, Digvesh Rathi’s role will be even bigger to bring regular breakthroughs in the middle overs. Last season, he took nine wickets at 24.55 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.89 in this phase.

LSG have an injury-prone attack, with most pacers being vulnerable and can crumble at any time in the season. Hence, Digvesh Rathi, who has developed his skills under the new spin bowling coach Carl Crowe, will become the main bowler, especially after gaining exposure in IPL and domestic cricket last year.

Power meets Payback 👊



🎥 Shreyas Iyer dazzled with a standstill six, only to be undone by Digvesh Rathi’s delivery right after!



Updates ▶ https://t.co/YuAePC273s#TATAIPL | #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/oxPiUi1vRm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025

As for the celebration, LSG would want him to adopt a measured approach and learn where to stop since they can’t afford to lose him due to an uncalled suspension. Digvesh can still do it without hurting anyone by keeping it moderate and away from the batter’s faces.

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