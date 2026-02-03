Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will SRH Captain Be Available for IPL 2026 After T20 World Cup Setback?

The latest Pat Cummins injury update is not good news for Australia, as he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. The fast bowler is still recovering from a back injury, which led to Ben Dwarshuis getting a late call-up to the Australia T20I squad for the World Cup.

With IPL 2026 set to begin on March 26, the main question now is whether Cummins will be fit in time for the tournament, something both he and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be closely watching.

After being ruled out of the T20 World Cup squad, Pat Cummins shared his thoughts on the situation.

He said it was disappointing to miss out, but added that his injury is only a small setback. Cummins also mentioned that he is feeling fine overall and simply did not have enough time to recover before the tournament.

“It was really unfortunate. I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really,” Cummins, an Amazon Prime Video ambassador, told AAP.

Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will SRH Captain Be Available for IPL 2026?

The big question around the Pat Cummins injury update is whether he will be available for IPL 2026. Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, said he is hopeful of playing when the tournament begins on March 26. However, his return will depend on how his back recovers in the coming weeks. He plans to rest for now and undergo another scan soon, after which he will slowly build up his workload if the results are positive.

“We’ll just be guided by my back. We’ll have another scan in a few weeks, and if it’s good, then we’ll have a slow build-up,” he added.

If everything goes as planned, Cummins is likely to be available for IPL 2026, which would be a big boost for SRH. The franchise had retained him for INR 18 crore ahead of the upcoming season.

