Promising Mumbai Indians Pacer In Line for Debut After Impressing Management Ahead of IPL 2026

He was picked up for a base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will have their task cut out in the IPL 2026 as they look to end their trophy drought. The five-time champions haven’t lifted the title since 2020 and will be hoping to change that. The Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad has some top talent. Among them is Mohd Izhar, who could be in line for a debut.

The franchise, known for its incredible scouting system, has a history of trying out-of-the-box moves by giving young and lesser known players a chance early in the season. Last year, they tried Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar. This time, it could be Mohd Izhar.

Mohd Izhar In Line for Mumbai Indians Debut in IPL 2026

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer wasn’t amongst the most sought-after players in the auction but had done enough prior to it to catch the attention of the MI scouts. They bought him without any competition for a base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Who is Mohd Izhar? The tall pacer, hailing from Bihar, has only five professional T20 appearances to his name. He showed his spark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, picking up nine wickets from five games at an economy of 7.11.

With the season just a week away, all the franchises have ramped up their preparations. From what can be seen from their social media, Izhar seems to have impressed the Mumbai Indians management and senior players like Rohit Sharma.

The #MIDaily training continues to go from strength to strength 💪 pic.twitter.com/kKgMhlPk3X — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 19, 2026

The young pacer has been working closely with the coaches, including Lasith Malinga, one of the greatest bowlers in the T20 format. If we go by the signs and the track record of the franchise, Izhar could well make his debut in their IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Despite not going for a huge price in the auction, Izhar has caught the eyes of experts as well. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently praised the youngster and explained why he could be an exciting prospect for the team. He has a good height that gives him a higher release point and some awkward bounce. He can bowl at a decent pace and has variations up his sleeve.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙨𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡… 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/RrvaFksiRp — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2026

While there are signs he could be given a chance, Mumbai Indians will have to make some tough calls for it. For Izhar to start, Shardul Thakur and Ashwani Kumar will have to sit out with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar taking the first three pace bowling slots. If he does get an opportunity, best believe he has the tools to succeed.

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